State AG: Endangered Child Advisory Issued for Young Girl Abducted Thursday Evening

Nov 12, 2021 @ 5:18am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A statewide Endangered Child Advisory has been issued for a missing girl with a Canton address.

She was last seen at the Goodwill store in the 7200 block of Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township where she was abducted by a non-family member.

That’s according to the state AG’s office.

5-year-old Ana Grace Burke was with 36-year-old Jonathan Stinnett.

This does not rise to the level of an Amber Alert.

The pair may be in a silver Ford Aerostar minivan with Michigan license EHL-7187.

Here’s a description of Burke:
Height: 3’9″
Weight: 55
Hair color: Blonde
Eye color: Blue

Here;s a description of Stinnett:
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 180
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Hazel

If you have information contact Jackson Township Police Department at (330)832-1553.

