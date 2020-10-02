State AG: Jackson Company Told Family, Employers About People’s Debts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Jackson Township debt collection company was allegedly telling employers and family members of those in debt, how much that person owed.
Making those kinds of contacts violates the federal Fair Debt Collection Act, and sent AG David Yost to Stark County Common Pleas Court, suing Advanced Capital Solutions on Whipple Avenue NW.
Yost says most debt collection firms in Ohio operate legally.
He says they got a number of complaints about the firm.