COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Medina-area supplier of propane fuel is the target of a lawsuit by Attorney General David Yost.

Yost says Thrifty Propane has been named in more than 100 complaints filed in his office.

The suit cites six violations of the Consumer Sales Practices Act.

The office says Thrifty repeatedly failed to follow through on promises to deliver propane within 15 days of prepayment.