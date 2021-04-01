      Weather Alert

State Agency Offers Assistance for First-Time Homebuyers

Apr 1, 2021 @ 6:17am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you’re in the low- to moderate-income category and want to purchase your first home, there’s a state agency that can help.

The Ohio Housing Finance Agency can help with closing cost assistance and a mortgage tax credit.

They’re also tied to lenders in all 88 counties… There’s more at whbc.com

You must have a good credit score.

If that’s a problem, the agency can help there too, with a HUD-approved counseling organization.

