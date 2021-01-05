      Weather Alert

State Auditor: Million-Dollar Finding for Recovery for Jackson

Jan 5, 2021 @ 5:44am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio auditor believes a medical billing company owes Jackson Township over a million dollars for failing to live up to terms of a contract between the two.

C and C Medical Billing was supposed to be billing all patients for emergency medical runs, but did not do so for 97-percent of the services rendered in 2016, according to Auditor Keith Faber.

Faber says they caught the problem during a routine audit and issued a “finding for recovery” of the money.

The matter has been turned over to the Stark County prosecutor’s office.

The company is not charged with anything at this time.

The state auditor just wants to make Jackson Township and taxpayers there “whole”.

