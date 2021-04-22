State Health Leaders Concerned About Vaccination Rate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Cancellation of a Summit County coronavirus vaccination clinic next Tuesday at the fairgrounds, even though just 38-percent of those in the state have gotten at least the first shot.
That and similar scenarios have the Ohio Department of Health concerned about what they say are essentially two groups of people in Ohio: those vaccinated and those not.
The state’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Bruce Vanderhoff says that’s a problem, because we’re nowhere near “herd immunity”.
The doctor also tells those who missed their second-shot appointment that there’s still time to get it.
Dr Vanderhoff says those who don’t get the vaccine are basically gambling, and losing has a lot of bad outcomes.