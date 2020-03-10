State Highway Patrol Troopers Remove Victim From Domestic Abuse Incident
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A woman who police say was attacked by her husband with a knife and a blunt object is safe with family now after she was found hiding in the cab of her husband’s tractor trailer.
Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped to take a look at a semi they thought was disabled on 77 at Fohl Road yesterday afternoon. As they talked to 45-year old Kenny Roberts of Ironton they saw a woman trying to hide. She had several injuries to her head, face and hands.
Roberts was arrested and faces charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence and OVI. He’s in the Stark County jail. The woman was treated at the hospital and then released to her family.