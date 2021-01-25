State JFS: Fraudulent Jobless Claims Total 166,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – We know the number.
At least 166,000 false claims filed for unemployment compensation.
What we don’t know: who’s responsible and how much money has been improperly paid out.
Job and Family Services Director Kimberly Hall says they believe an international crime ring is behind it.
Hall says other states are dealing with a similar problem.
AG David Yost is asking Congress to provide safe harbor for those victims who would otherwise be forced to pay federal taxes on benefits they never received.