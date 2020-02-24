State Lawmakers Working to Protect Senior Citizens
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – State lawmakers are looking over legislation that aims to protect senior citizens in nursing homes.
Over 16,000 cases of elder abuse were reported last year in Ohio. Senate Bill 255, also known as “Esther’s Law” aims to lower that number.
“The bill provides a method for video cameras to be placed in nursing homes to protect nursing home residents,” Senator Kirk Schuring told WHBC News.
Schuring says the bill has had one hearing so far. Legislators are working with the Ohio Healthcare Association to make sure it can be passed without breaking federal privacy regulations.
You can learn more about Esthers law by viewing the full interview with Senator Schuring on Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook.