State Leaders Cry Foul Over Congressional Relief Bill Funding Method
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You may be looking forward to a stimulus check from the federal government, but Ohio and several other states were hoping for more.
Lt Governor Jon Husted says as the House-passed version of the latest coronavirus relief bill now stands, our state will lose out on more than $800 million in aid because it’s based on the December unemployment rate and not on population.
Husted says it punishes states that worked to try and get the economy going again.
Governor DeWine and several other governors have written a letter in opposition to the funding formula.
They’re also asking our two Senators to try and change that.