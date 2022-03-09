      Weather Alert

State Legislature Working Up Relief for Board of Elections Offices

Mar 9, 2022 @ 4:55am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The Ohio House could approve a measure Wednesday that should allow county elections officials to breathe a sigh of relief.

That’s if it’s signed by the governor.

The bill approved by the Senate allows Boards of Elections to accept completed overseas and military ballots up to 20 days after the May 3 Primary Election.

The state is pushing the deadline to get those ballots out.

There’s some uncertainty remaining about the way the state House and Senate and Congressional districts are drawn up.

Popular Posts
More Kanye West Pete Davidson Drama
Britney Spears Will “Hold Nothing Back” In Her Memoir
Cast Of ‘The Batman’ Talk Fan Theories
Justin Timberlake posts 40th birthday tribute to wife Jessica Biel: “I celebrate you every day”
Disney+ Will Introduce A Cheaper Subscription W/ Commercials
Connect With Us Listen To Us On