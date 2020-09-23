State Mayors Group: More Communities Doing Trick or Treat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A number of communities like Canton and North Canton are moving ahead with Trick or Treat, despite recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health and the CDC to avoid such activities.
The Mayors Association of the Ohio Municipal League says any thumbs up for “beggar’s night” should come with loads of precautions, including carrying along sanitizer and making sure the candy wrappers get wiped down.
The league says their feedback indicates most communities are moving ahead with Trick or Treat.