      Weather Alert

State Money for Stark State, CAK ONG Facility

Sep 23, 2021 @ 4:53am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Money from the State Controlling Board for Stark State College and an Ohio National Guard facility at the Akron Canton Airport.

Stark State is getting $765,000 for renovations to ventilation systems in several buildings on the Jackson Township campus.

This, while the Aviation Support Facilities at CAK and Rickenbacker in Columbus will see $329,000 for new lighting.

That’s according to State Rep Scott Oelslager’s office.

Popular Posts
Two Of Four Accused Gang Members Named in Federal Indictment Picked Up This Week
Stark Drug Takeback is Saturday
Police Investigating Homicide in SW Canton
Volunteers Heading to West Branch of Nimishillen for Annual Cleanup Saturday
U of A: 18-Year-Old Gunshot Victim Was Student
Connect With Us Listen To Us On