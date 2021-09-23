State Money for Stark State, CAK ONG Facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Money from the State Controlling Board for Stark State College and an Ohio National Guard facility at the Akron Canton Airport.
Stark State is getting $765,000 for renovations to ventilation systems in several buildings on the Jackson Township campus.
This, while the Aviation Support Facilities at CAK and Rickenbacker in Columbus will see $329,000 for new lighting.
That’s according to State Rep Scott Oelslager’s office.