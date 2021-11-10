      Weather Alert

State Oil, Gas Industry Organization Wants to Work With Administration on Supply, Environment

Nov 10, 2021 @ 5:49am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With that big climate summit going on and with higher gasoline and natural gas prices, you might wonder where the petroleum industry stands at this point.

The Ohio Oil and Gas Association they can help with both issues, as they work to build up the supply of gasoline.

They also say the industry is trying to be innovative so that the environment is better protected.

Mike Chadsey with the association says the “keep it in the ground” mentality does nothing for the industry and its 208,000 employees in Ohio.

He says it’s important to remember that one component of gas prices in Ohio is higher taxes.

Popular Posts
Tom Hanks Didn’t Go To Space Because “It’s Too Expensive”
Oreo Cookies, Ritz Crackers, And Sour Patch Kids Will Cost More Next Year, CEO Says
Check Out What’s New To Disney+ This Month
Chris Pratt Gushes Over His Wife In Sweet Instagram Post While The Internet Is Mad He’s Voicing “Garfield”
Ed Sheeran Won’t Do This One Thing In Public
Connect With Us Listen To Us On