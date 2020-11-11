State Patrol Advice During Deer Mating Season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol is easy to reach if you do end up in a collision with a deer during this mating season.
Just hit #677.
They want you to get the car off the road and use your hazard lights to alert other drivers.
The patrol says when that deer pops up in your headlamps, the least evasive action is the best.
Try to slow down, and don’t swerve to miss the animal
There have been 2800 car-deer crashes in Stark County going back through 2015.
That’s the highest number in the state.