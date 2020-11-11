      Weather Alert

State Patrol Advice During Deer Mating Season

Nov 11, 2020 @ 4:52am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol is easy to reach if you do end up in a collision with a deer during this mating season.

Just hit #677.

They want you to get the car off the road and use your hazard lights to alert other drivers.

The patrol says when that deer pops up in your headlamps, the least evasive action is the best.

Try to slow down, and don’t swerve to miss the animal

There have been 2800 car-deer crashes in Stark County going back through 2015.

That’s the highest number in the state.

Popular Posts
person carrying rolls of toilet paper in store
Stores Prepare For Another Toilet Paper Shortage
Al Roker
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
christmas tree with gifts in living room
App Lets Shoppers Try Out Christmas Trees Before Buying
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris' Message To All Women
man and woman driving in a car
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Testing The Lengths We Go To For Love