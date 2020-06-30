State Patrol Investigating Accident in Perry Township
PERRY TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash that took place on Sunday morning in Perry Township.
Authorities say a 17 year old female driver drove left of center while heading westbound on Tuscarawas Street, striking a vehicle being operated by an 81 year old Massillon man heading in the opposite direction.
Both drivers, along with the two passengers in man’s vehicle were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No update on any of their conditions.