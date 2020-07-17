State Patrol Investigating “Serious” Crash in Lake Township
LAKE TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash involving one vehicle and one pedestrian. The accident occurred on Thursday afternoon on Market Avenue north of Smith-Kramer Street in Lake Township.
The State Patrol tells WHBC News that 61 year old Thomas Boston of Hartville was traveling southbound on Market Avenue when 46 year old Lisa Rabal – also of Hartville – was walking to her mailbox. A witness told authorities that Rabal walked out in front of Boston’s vehicle and was struck.
Authorities say Rabal sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Boston was not injured in the incident. The crash remains under investigation.