      Weather Alert

State Pitches Wright-Pat as Home for US Space Force

Jun 24, 2020 @ 7:57am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. Space Force is the newest branch of the military, still searching for a permanent home.

The DeWine administration would like that to be in the Dayton Ohio area.

The governor and two dozen other political leaders are pitching the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as the ideal location, given the educated workforce, low cost of living and more.

Lt Governor Jon Husted says he thinks the state has a shot here.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use