State Program Offers Afterschool Options for Ohio Kids

August 31, 2022 6:56AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “Back to school” is behind us, but what about “back to afterschool?”.

Many Ohio families are discovering funding through the Afterschool Child Enrichment program.

Up to $500 per child for music, art, field trip and other afterschool programs.

The program is income-based, but there’s a lot of funding not being touched.

Heritage Christian School in Canton tells Channel 5 that some of their students have taken advantage.

