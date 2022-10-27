Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

State Rep: 77 Assaults at Indian River This Year

October 27, 2022 4:53AM EDT
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 77 assaults at Indian River this year, the one last week being one of the more serious, according to a state representative.

One corrections officer who does not wish to be identified says the juvenile system has a “hands off” approach when it comes to discipline, and violence has been the result.

He says more staffing and actual policies to hold inmates accountable are needed.

At last check, 60-year-old guard David Upshaw remained hospitalized from injuries he sustained last week.

