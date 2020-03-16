      Breaking News
With Kids at Home, Hunger Task Force Providing Greater Access

State Seeking Masks, Safety Equipment for Hospitals

Mar 16, 2020 @ 5:01am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state of Ohio is asking veterinarians and dentists in the state to delay elective and otherwise unnecessary surgeries, hoping to stockpile the protective masks and other gear they use for coronavirus patients.

Dr Amy Acton with the Ohio Department of Health says the equipment like the N-95 masks are already in short supply, and an increasing number will be needed as hospitals gear up to treat the sickest of patients.

The request came in Saturday’s coronavirus update.

An order could be issued as soon as Monday.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Addresses Your Pets, Coronavirus, and Misinformation
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Terms Of Use