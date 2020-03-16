State Seeking Masks, Safety Equipment for Hospitals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state of Ohio is asking veterinarians and dentists in the state to delay elective and otherwise unnecessary surgeries, hoping to stockpile the protective masks and other gear they use for coronavirus patients.
Dr Amy Acton with the Ohio Department of Health says the equipment like the N-95 masks are already in short supply, and an increasing number will be needed as hospitals gear up to treat the sickest of patients.
The request came in Saturday’s coronavirus update.
An order could be issued as soon as Monday.