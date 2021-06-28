State Set to Loosen Consumer Fireworks Requirements, But Not in Time for This July 4
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – You’ll be fully legal shooting off those bottle rockets and other fireworks next July 4.
That’s because the legislature has passed a bill that gets rid of the take-them-out-of-state agreement buyers have to sign.
Consumer grade fireworks sold at retail stores would be legal 260 days after the governor signs the bill.
And if he doesn’t sign, legislators believe they have enough votes to override a veto.