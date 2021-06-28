      Weather Alert

State Set to Loosen Consumer Fireworks Requirements, But Not in Time for This July 4

Jun 28, 2021 @ 4:40am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – You’ll be fully legal shooting off those bottle rockets and other fireworks next July 4.

That’s because the legislature has passed a bill that gets rid of the take-them-out-of-state agreement buyers have to sign.

Consumer grade fireworks sold at retail stores would be legal 260 days after the governor signs the bill.

And if he doesn’t sign, legislators believe they have enough votes to override a veto.

Popular Posts
Britney Spears Just Told The World How Bad Her Conservatorship Really Is
Thousands Sign Petition To Stop Jeff Bezos From Returning To Earth After Spaceflight
‘Sesame Street’ Introduces Gay Dads
Netflix Has Created a Dating Show Where People Wear Animal Prosthetics
Subway Says New York Times' DNA Tests Can't Prove Tuna is Fake
Connect With Us Listen To Us On