State Slowly Heading Toward 50-Per-100,000 Mark For Two Weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Aiming to reduce the incidence of coronavirus per 100,000 people over a two-week period to 50.
The state is at 143.8 at last check, down from 155.
On the color-coded incidence map, Carroll, Tuscarawas and Wayne Counties are at Orange Level-2 with Stark, Summit and Portage at Red Level-3.
There are more orange and yellow level counties than there have been in months.
Also, Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties are no longer considered high incidence counties per the CDC, with under 100 cases per 100,000 for two weeks.