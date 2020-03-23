      Breaking News
State ‘Stay at Home’ and Other Orders Kick In Tonight

Mar 23, 2020 @ 7:01am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We will be under a state “stay at home” order at 11:59 p.m. Monday night.

Only essential businesses are being allowed to remain open.

They include grocery stores, hardware stores, food businesses for carryout, media and those that provide for our health, safety and and supply needs.

The idea is to protect the workers at those businesses from becoming ill.

Also starting tonight, adult day care facilities and senior centers.

