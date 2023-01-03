State to Benefit from Sports Gambling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are or will be opportunities to bet on sports at brick-and-mortar and lottery kiosk locations in Ohio, as well as on your phone.

State Senator Kirk Schuring believes it’s perhaps the most comprehensive sports betting program in the country.

It all went live just after midnight Saturday night.

The Hall of Fame Village will have a brick-and-mortar site open soon.

The long road to sports gambling in Ohio was trod by Schuring, who headed up the Select Committee in Gaming, shepherding the bill to passage.

Then it took another year to put the all-encompassing program together.

Schuring says the state had to go sports betting because everyone else was, and 10-percent of net profit is coming back to the state and going mainly to public education.

Of the 1500 Ohio Lottery pre-approved kiosk hosts, under 1100 have received conditional approval by the Ohio Casino Control Commission to operate.

He says they anticipate seeing some things that need to be tweaked.