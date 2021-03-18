State’s AG Heads to Federal Court Over Stimulus Bill Mandate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio Attorney General David Yost has gone to federal court, unhappy with the “tax mandate” that is part of the recently-passed coronavirus stimulus plan.
Yost has filed for a preliminary injunction, hoping to prevent that part of the bill from being enforced in Ohio, calling it unconstitutional.
He says the mandate prevents stimulus funds from being used to offset tax cuts or tax credits, directly or indirectly.
The state is to receive $5.5 billion in funding.