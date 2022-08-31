Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

State’s Highest Court Rejects Oberlin College/Gibson’s Bakery Appeal

August 31, 2022 5:52AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Oberlin College looks to be closer to paying out a $25 million dollar judgment to a business with Stark County family connections.

This, after the state Supreme Court determined it will not hear an appeal in the case.

The money is in a special account, to be paid to Gibson’s Bakery after they filed suit in 2017.

The school had falsely accused the business of being racist in an arrest incident.

