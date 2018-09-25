Stay in a Coffin for 30 Hours, Win $300 at Six Flags

Six Flags is offering a host of new spooky features this year… including a Coffin Challenge? They are offering a chance for six people to win $300, free ride tickets and two Gold Season passes. All you have to do is stay in a coffin for 30 hours. Which means… staying locked in a coffin overnight. Competitors are allowed to have one guest stay with them for company during the hours that the park is open. But at night… you are by yourself. Participants will be given one bathroom break an hour, you can bring blankets and a pillow, the coffin comes with a phone charging station, and you will be fed.