Stay in An Edible Chocolate Cottage!

It’s like I died and went to Willy Wonka heaven! Right now, on Booking.com, you can check out a life-sized, edible chocolate cottage that was created by renowned chocolatier, Jean-Luc Decluzeau. Also, if you return to the website on September 26th, you have a chance to book it for a one night stay in October! The cottage weighs 1.5 tons. When we say it is made entirely out of chocolate, we mean it. Everything from the lumber, furniture, and even the duck pond out front! It is all made out of chocolate. After you check into the cottage, you can explore the house, as well as partake in a one-on-one cooking workshop with Jean-Luc himself!

CHECK IT OUT HERE