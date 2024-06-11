Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

“Steamboat Willie” Getting The Horror Movie Treatment

June 11, 2024 11:16AM EDT
It’s been done to Winnie The Pooh (Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey)…and now 1928’s Steamboat Willie is next for the horror movie treatment. David Howard Thornton, who plays Art The Clown in the Terrifier series, will play a scary Steamboat Willie in the horror film Screamboat.

Steamboat Willie is the earliest version of Mickey Mouse, and has entered the public domain so it’s fair game now. This isn’t the first horror turn Mickey though…Mickey’s Mouse Trap is another horror option for the beloved cartoon.

