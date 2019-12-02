Steelers Answer ‘Pittsburgh Started It’ T-Shirts with ‘Pittsburgh Finished It’ Shirts
PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 01: Devlin Hodges #6 of the Pittsburgh Steelers shakes hands with Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns following the Steelers 20-13 win over the Browns at Heinz Field on December 1, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Freddie Kitchens was spotted wearing one of the ‘Pittsburgh Started It’ t-shirts before yesterday’s game. The shirts became an viral sensation after the Browns beat the Steelers 2 weeks ago in Cleveland that ended in a brawl. After the Browns lost to the Steelers yesterday a clothing company in Pittsburgh started selling ‘Pittsburgh Finished It’ t-shirts.