Steelworker’s Family Protests Outside TimkenSteel Plant

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The latest death of a TimkenSteel employee has a local family both heart-broken and angry.

Family members of Joe Ferrall have been carrying protest signs along Faircrest Street SW near the entrance to the company’s Faircrest Works, decrying the conditions inside.

They carried signs reminding everyone of the young wife and three children that the 34-year-old Alliance man leaves behind

There have been five deaths at the plant in the last ten years.

The company had extended sympathies in a statement over the weekend, making counseling available to impacted employees.

Ferrall died last Friday from injuries suffered in a July explosion at the plant.