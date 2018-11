Hostess Honey Buns and Powdered Sugar Donettes are now cereals.  Post is releasing the sweet treats this winter. Delish had a chance to taste both of them.

They say the Donettes are “puffier than a Cheerio” and they have the white powdered sugar that stays with you. The Honey Buns cereal was described as similar to but “sweeter than Cinnamon Toast Crunch.”

You should start seeing these in your local stores by January.