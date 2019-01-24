Stephen Colbert Starts Petition to Have Cardi B Speak After State of the Union

Stephen Colbert has a suggestion of who should be able to speak after President Trump gives the State of the Union address, and that person is Cardi B.

Colbert announced on Twitter that he has started a petition to have Cardi give the rebuttal to the president’s address.

Four hours after he sent out the post, the tweet received 24,000 likes and over 13,000 retweets.

Cardi has been in several back and forths with political pundits ever since she did a video about the plight of workers being affected by the government shutdown.

Would you sign a petition to have Cardi B speak after the president? Are you taking Colbert’s petition seriously? As the government shutdown continues, are the times for jokes over?