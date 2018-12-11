Stephen Curry Doesn’t Think We Landed on the Moon…

First, it was Kyrie Irving making news with his admission that he thought the earth was flat. Now, social media has an even bigger punching bag to throw shots at.

Warriors star Stephen Curry recently went on the Winging It podcast with Vince Carter, Kent Bazemore and Andre Iguodala to discuss the topic.

The conversation had Curry asking the group “We ever been to the moon?” The group all says “nope.” Then, Curry adds on to the matter at hand. “They’re gonna come get us. I don’t think so, either.”

Maybe it was just playful banter or the guys having some fun. However, Podcast co-host Annie Finberg asked whether Curry actually believed that. He responded affirmatively.

Are there more people that share the opinion of Curry? What makes people buy into that conspiracy theory? Is Curry just having a good time at the media’s expense?