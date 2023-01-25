Steve Lacy, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Lizzo to perform at the Grammy Awards

CBS/Recording Academy

The first round of performers for this year’s Grammy Awards have been announced.

Chart-topping stars Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Bad Bunny, and Sam Smith and Kim Petras will take the stage at the show on February 5, as will Mary J. Blige, country superstar Luke Combs and Brandi Carlile.

Lizzo is up for five Grammys, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her number-one hit “About Damn Time.” Steve Lacy has four nods, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his number-one hit “Bad Habit.”

Bad Bunny has three nods, including Album of the Year, while Mary J. Blige has seven, including Record of the Year for Good Morning Gorgeous. Sam and Kim are nominated for their number-one duet, “Unholy”; it’s Kim’s first-ever Grammy nod. Sam, meanwhile, has already won four.

Finally, Brandi Carlile has seven nominations, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year, while Luke Combs has three nods.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air live on Sunday, February 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream live on live.GRAMMY.com. Additional performers will be announced in the next few days.

