Steve Lacy responds to onstage camera-smashing incident: “I am human”

Earlier this week during a show in New Orleans, Steve Lacy had an unexpected moment, and now, he’s…well, not explaining himself but giving his thoughts on the matter.

In fan-filmed footage of the singer, he’s hit by a disposable camera thrown onstage as he sings his number-one hit “Bad Habit.” Then, someone hands him a disposable camera — it’s not clear if it’s the same one that was thrown — and he smashes it on the floor.

While fans have come out both in support of Steve’s actions and against them, the singer himself has now weighed in on Instagram. To make a long story short, he’s not sorry.

“my shows been fun as hell! shoutout to the people not throwing disposable cameras at me and just coming to catch a vibe and connect :),” he wrote, adding, “…i hate that the beauty of the connection i have with so many people in the crowd-gets lost when something negative happens.”

He continues, “i don’t believe i owe anyone an apology- maybe i couldve reacted better? sure. always. i’m a student of life. but i’m a real person with real feelings and real reactions. i’m not a product or a robot. i am human.”

He concludes, “will continue to give my all at these shows. please come with respect for urself and others please thank you love u.”

Steve’s tour is set to wrap up November 11 at LA’s Greek Theatre.

