Stockdale Being Sent to Stark Jail Over Escape Concerns
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Bethlehem Township man accused of killing his mother and brother is being moved from a mental hospital to the Stark County jail over concerns he may have tried to escape custody.
28-year-old Jacob Stockdale’s attorney objected.
Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione received a letter from Heartland Behavioral Healthcare in Massillon, outlining their concerns.
Stockdale is accused of killing 54-year-old Kathryn and 21-year-old James Stockdale in the family home in June of 2017.