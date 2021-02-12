      Weather Alert

Stockdale Being Sent to Stark Jail Over Escape Concerns

Feb 12, 2021 @ 4:19am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Bethlehem Township man accused of killing his mother and brother is being moved from a mental hospital to the Stark County jail over concerns he may have tried to escape custody.

28-year-old Jacob Stockdale’s attorney objected.

Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione received a letter from Heartland Behavioral Healthcare in Massillon, outlining their concerns.

Stockdale is accused of killing 54-year-old Kathryn and 21-year-old James Stockdale in the family home in June of 2017.

