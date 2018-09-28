Stockdale Family Band Member Charged

The Bethlehem Township man accused of killing his mother and brother will be arraigned on two counts of murder today: Jacob Stockdale is in the Stark County Jail after turning himself in yesterday… Stockdale was indicted on two murder counts this week… Prosecutors say the young man shot and killed his 54-year-old mother Kathryn and 21-year-old brother James at the family’s Dolphin Street SW home just outside Beach City in June of last year; they say Jacob’s self-inflicted gunshot injuries delayed prosecution as he recovered enough to walk and communicate.

They were all members of the Stockdale Family Band…a very popular bluegrass band.

