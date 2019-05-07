Stockdale Murder Trial Delayed
May 7, 2019 @ 3:35 PM

(WHBC) – The trial of a Stark County man charged in the deaths of his mother and brother has been delayed while he receives mental treatment in the wake of conflicting reports about his competency.

A Stark County Judge ordered Jacob Stockdale hospitalized at a state psychiatric facility in Massillon based on a second mental health evaluation concluding he’s currently not mentally competent.

Stockdale, 26, is charged with murder in the shootings of 54-year-old Kathryn Stockdale and 21-year-old James Stockdale at the family’s home southwest of Canton two years ago.

Stockdale performed with family members in a regional bluegrass band.

