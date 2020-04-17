Stoltzfus: Waikem Provides Input to Recovery Task Force, More Encouraged
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Dave Waikem from the Waikem Auto Family was one of the business owners providing input recently to the state’s Economic Recovery Task Force.
According to a release from the office of State Rep Reggie Stoltzfus, Waikem says the car business is changed for now.
He says they were able to assist local police and fire with repairs on their vehicles.
If you own a business and want to supply input, email the below information to ohio2020@ohiohouse.gov:
· Name and location of the business
· Number of employees
· Years in business
· Contact information for business owners (email, phone number)
· Brief description of nature of the business
Additionally, businesses can submit written responses to the task force. If submitting or speaking before the task force, the panel asks businesses focus on the following points:
· If/how they are able to operate during the coronavirus.
· What kind of financial strains have been brought on by this? If they have been in business for many years, how has this been compared to other financial downturns?
· What kinds of obstacles do they see ahead of them once they are able to fully open up again?
· Any governmental roadblocks ahead that the legislature should be aware of?
· Any ideas that they might have on protocols they believe would be helpful to return to work while maintaining a level of safety to provide confidence to their customers?