Stop Checking in and Seeking Them Out!
Stop keeping tabs on people you don’t like, and who hurt you. Lets be honest. We all do it! But we do it to prove to ourselves.. Something. That their life isn’t better without us in it, or that they are as bad as we think they are, or maybe we are waiting to see karma hit. Stop! You don’t need validation to confirm your own truths of whatever the situation is with that person. Stop letting them take up real estate in your head, and move on and make your life better.