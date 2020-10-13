Stop Looking for Outside Validation
Stop tying your worth to jobs, relationships, or how other people think of you. Attributing your worth to anything outside of yourself is so backwards. I’m talking job, family, lovers… All of it! This has been a major part of my personal journey towards positive self-growth this year. It’s so important to find the love within yourself. And I have to say, once you find it, everything improves in your life. Social dynamics, tasks and creativity. Because you are no longer reaching and doing things for the sake of validation from others. You’ve already got it inside.