Stores Prepare For Another Toilet Paper Shortage
Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the bathroom, grocery store chains all over the country are bracing for another toilet paper shortage. With COVID-19 numbers on the rise, a number of stores have already imposed limits on toilet paper, tissue and other paper products.
Kroger is limiting customers to two products, while Giant is allowing customers to buy just one package of toilet paper each. Texas-based H-E-B has gone one step further, also placing limits on disinfectants and antibacterial products. The fears of another shortage aren’t completely unfounded.
Data provided by market research firm IRI indicates 19 percent of paper products and 16 percent of cleaning products sold out in the week ending November 1st. Is the fear of another shortage going to cause one? Are you stocking up already?