      Weather Alert

Storm Changes for CommQuest Services Today

Feb 3, 2022 @ 11:08am

Due to continuing weather concerns, and in the interest of safety and service for both our clients and staff, CommQuest Services will be moving all outpatient appointments for Thursday, February 3rd to telehealth starting at noon today and having as many employees as possible across the organization work from home. Our residential services (detox, residential addiction recovery and family living center) are operating as usual. Samaritan’s Table and Friendship Center are serving lunch as scheduled. If you have an immediate or emergency need, please reach out to CommQuest Detox at 330-830-3393.

Popular Posts
‘This Is Us’ Cast Does Epic Celine Dion Tik Tok Challenge
Lay’s Enlists Seth Rogan And Paul Rudd For First Super Bowl Ad In 17 Years
Kanye West Has A Unique Way To Help The Homeless With His New Clothing Line
Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS, Glass Animals & more up for UK's 'NME' Awards
Hard Mtn Dew Baja Blast Flavor Adds Alcohol to Taco Bell Favorite
Connect With Us Listen To Us On