Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Storm Chaser Rescues Family Live On YouTube

May 6, 2024 11:38AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A storm chaser saved a family of four live on YouTube last Thursday after a tornado destroyed their house near Abilene, Texas. He yelled for them to jump in his car and also saved their dog.  

 

 The entire family is now out of the hospital and OK. Another YouTuber captured amazing video of a twister in Westmoreland, Texas!

Popular Posts

1

Jelly Roll begs for a role on his favorite TV show: “Please call me”
2

Billy Joel Serenades His Ex-Wife With The Song He Wrote For Her
3

Drew Barrymore teams with Justin Bieber’s drew house for new capsule collection
4

Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and more
5

Dua Lipa talks dealing with online hate: “I get a real kick out of proving people wrong”