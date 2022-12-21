STORM UPDATE: Winter Storm Watch Issued

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of northern Ohio including Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties from late Thursday night though Saturday evening.

AccuWeather says there will be mainly rain Thursday for our area, but toward dawn on Friday morning, the winds pick up and the temperature starts to drop.

Winds could gust past 45 miles an hour Friday, with a total of 2 to 4 inches of snow.

A lot of that falling as lake-effect snow Friday night and Saturday.

The forecast low Friday night is one above with a dangerous RealFeel temp of -33.

AccuWeather says it’ll be one of the coldest Christmas Days in years, with a high of just 14 degrees.