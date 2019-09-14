Storms Knock Out Power, Impact Football Games

CANTON, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – No major damage reports from our area after thunderstorms moved through during the night Friday night.
31,000 Ohio Edison customers were still without power in northeast Ohio as of 8 a.m., most of them in the Cleveland area.
1400 AEP customers were without power in and near Louisville because of a fallen tree; it’s not known if that was related to the storms.
Three local high school football games will resume play Saturday after being stopped Friday night due to lightning.
Those are the Louisville-Green, Fairless-Dalton and Tuslaw-Chippewa games.