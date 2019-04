The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch that affects the following WHBC locations:

Carroll County,OH

Portage County,OH

Stark County,OH

Tuscarawas County,OH

Summit County,OH

Wayne County,OH

Holmes County,OH

Looks like storms are most likely 5:30pm to 9:00pm in our area

————————————————————–

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 65

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

410 PM EDT SUN APR 14 2019

TORNADO WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM