Story Behind Meghan Markle’s Pasta Necklace

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still on their royal tour in Australia. At each stop, people have wished the couple well and offered congratulations to their recently announced pregnancy.

But one gift has stood out, and Meghan wore it proudly the entire time she was at the particular outing.

6 year-old Gavin Hazelwood gave Meghan a special pasta necklace he had made himself. Gavin had expertly painted each pasta piece gold, after telling his mom he was sick and had to stay home from school so he could craft the special necklace.

So cute!

SOURCE: People.com